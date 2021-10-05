(Updated) Soyuz spacecraft carrying Russian film crew docks to space station

The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft carrying Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and producer Klim Shipenko has successfully docked to the International Space Station's Rassvet module at 8:22 a.m. EDT after a two-orbit, three-hour flight to the station.

Cosmonaut @Anton_Astrey manually guided the Soyuz MS-19 crew ship to a docking on the station's Rassvet module today at 8:22am ET. https://t.co/w4wHHqA70y — International Space Station (@Space_Station) October 5, 2021

While Shkaplerov will stay in space until April 2022, Shipenko and Yulia Peresild will return to Earth about 12 days later, inside the Soyuz MS-18 crew ship with Roscosmos Flight Engineer Oleg Novitskiy. They will film segments for a movie titled "Challenge" under a commercial agreement between Roscosmos and Moscow-based media entities, NASA said.

The Russian trio will join Expedition 65 Commander Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA), NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Aki Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov.

This launch marks the expansion of commercial space opportunities to include feature filmmaking.

Update: The hatches between the space station and the Soyuz spacecraft officially opened at 11 a.m. EDT and the Russian trio joined the existing seven people already aboard for Expedition 65, increasing the station's population to 10.