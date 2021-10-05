Left Menu

(Updated) Soyuz spacecraft carrying Russian film crew docks to space station

While Shkaplerov will stay in space until April 2022, Shipenko and Yulia Peresild will return to Earth about 12 days later, inside the Soyuz MS-18 crew ship with Roscosmos Flight Engineer Oleg Novitskiy. They will film segments for a movie titled “Challenge”, marking the expansion of commercial space opportunities to include feature filmmaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-10-2021 07:43 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 18:16 IST
(Updated) Soyuz spacecraft carrying Russian film crew docks to space station
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)
  • Country:
  • United States

The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft carrying Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and producer Klim Shipenko has successfully docked to the International Space Station's Rassvet module at 8:22 a.m. EDT after a two-orbit, three-hour flight to the station.

While Shkaplerov will stay in space until April 2022, Shipenko and Yulia Peresild will return to Earth about 12 days later, inside the Soyuz MS-18 crew ship with Roscosmos Flight Engineer Oleg Novitskiy. They will film segments for a movie titled "Challenge" under a commercial agreement between Roscosmos and Moscow-based media entities, NASA said.

The Russian trio will join Expedition 65 Commander Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA), NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Aki Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov.

This launch marks the expansion of commercial space opportunities to include feature filmmaking.

Update: The hatches between the space station and the Soyuz spacecraft officially opened at 11 a.m. EDT and the Russian trio joined the existing seven people already aboard for Expedition 65, increasing the station's population to 10.

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021