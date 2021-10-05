Delhi govt committed to focus on infrastructural reforms, road redesigning: Sisodia

The Delhi government is committed to focus on infrastructural reforms and road redesigning with an open mind, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at a workshop on Tuesday.

Experts from London, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Bogota shared development experiences of their cities in the virtual workshop hosted by the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), a policy advisory body of the Delhi government. They emphasised that political leadership is crucial to making street transformation happen.

Addressing the workshop, Sisodia said his government is committed to take up infrastructural reforms and road redesigning with the vigour it has shown in education and health sectors.

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain said the Arvind Kejriwal government is committed to redesign and transform roads with a total length of over 540 km in Delhi according to best global practices.

''Our aim is to make roads safe, sustainable, pedestrian-friendly and accessible, especially to senior citizens and young children,'' he said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is determined to building world-class streets in the national capital, said DDC vice chairman Jasmine Shah.

Transportation consultant Dario Hidalgo from Bogota illustrated the sustainable mobility 'A-S-I' approach adopted in 1998. It comprised Avoid motorised travel, Shift to environment friendly modes of transport and Improve the energy efficiency of transport modes and vehicle technology.

The expert suggested that since Bogota and Delhi have similar population density, their programmes could give an insight to the Delhi government to develop its programme. Bogota focuses on the low income population and promotes walking, cycling and public transport among these communities with a focus on improving their quality of life, he said.

Gyeng Chul Kim from Seoul shared that from building flyovers and footbridges, which were inequitable and inaccessible to many, Seoul has incorporated more pedestrian squares, pedestrian crosswalks and lanes dedicated to buses.

He said that political will and support from the leadership are significant to redesign and implement such a transformative programme.

Redesigning streets is not about just creating infrastructure or using the technology. It is about connecting places, people and possibilities, said Ong Eu-Gene, Director at Land Transport Authority, Singapore.

Former deputy commissioner for policy in the New York City Department of Transportation Michael Replogle emphasised the need to integrate data-driven processes in redesigning roads, recording progress and revising yearly priorities.

Alex Williams shared London's vision of 'Streets for All'. London has focused on increasing the use of bicycles and buses.

The London City Planning has made the buses more reliable and consistent with 24-hour operations, which has reduced the traffic congestions due to private motor vehicles and made roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians, he said.

