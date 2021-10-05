Rains in parts of Delhi, mercury settles at 35.4 deg C

Parts of the national capital received rainfall on Tuesday making the weather pleasant, even as the maximum temperature settled at 35.4 degrees Celsius.

Raisina Hills, India Gate complex in central Delhi saw downpours, while parts of north Delhi and other areas received light showers.

According to the India Meteorological Department, 0.5 mm rainfall was recorded here on Tuesday till 5:30 PM.

Officials said in the morning that mercury rose by a few notches and the minimum temperature settled at 29 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 71 per cent, which fell to 56 per cent in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature Monday had settled at 25.7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 35.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal.

The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky for Wednesday, and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 35 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively. The India Meteorological Department has issued green alert from October 5 to October 10, indicating uneventful weather conditions.

