IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RR
PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 05-10-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 22:32 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma c Jaiswal b Sakariya 22 Ishan Kishan † not out 50 Suryakumar Yadav c Lomror) b Rahman 13 Hardik Pandya not out 5 Extras (LB-1, NB-2, WD-1) 4 Total (For 2 wickets in 8.2 overs) 94 Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-56.
Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 2.2-0-32-1, Chetan Sakariya 3-1-36-1, Shreyas Gopal 1-0-9-0, Kuldip Yadav 2-0-16-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
KKR steamroll Mumbai Indians to enter top four
KKR fined for slow-over rate against Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in Indian Premier League.
KKR opt to bowl, Rohit returns to lead Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in their IPL match in Abu Dhabi.