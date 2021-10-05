IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RR

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma c Jaiswal b Sakariya 22 Ishan Kishan † not out 50 Suryakumar Yadav c Lomror) b Rahman 13 Hardik Pandya not out 5 Extras (LB-1, NB-2, WD-1) 4 Total (For 2 wickets in 8.2 overs) 94 Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-56.

Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 2.2-0-32-1, Chetan Sakariya 3-1-36-1, Shreyas Gopal 1-0-9-0, Kuldip Yadav 2-0-16-0.

