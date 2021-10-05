Anticipatory nod to regularise daily wagers engaged on compassionate grounds: EDMC

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal has given anticipatory approval to a proposal to regularise daily wagers who were engaged on compassionate grounds up to end of March 2006, the civic body said Tuesday.

The proposal will need to be later brought in the standing committee and the House of the BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation for formal approval.

Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal and EDMC Standing Committee's chairperson Beer Singh Panwar have given anticipatory approval to regularise the daily wagers engaged on compassionate grounds, upto March 31, 2006, the EDMC said in a statement.

The move comes ahead of civic polls in Delhi due next year.

The mayor has directed the assistant commissioners of the two zones of the EDMC to complete the files of those who are eligible for regularisation and forward the same to its headquarters for further processing. The DEMS department at the headquarters will process and scrutinise the file with due diligence, the statement said.

Panwar said that east corporation is committed to the welfare of 'Paryavaran Sahayakas' of the civic body, adding that every possible efforts will be done for the welfare of sanitation workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)