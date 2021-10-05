Plea lodged with UP vigilance department for FIR against accused in Noida twin tower case

The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), has filed a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh vigilance department for lodging an FIR against the people involved in the illegal construction of Supertech's twin-tower here, officials said on Tuesday.

Altogether 26 officials of NOIDA, four directors of real estate developer Supertech Group and two architects have been named as accused in the complaint, the officials said.

NOIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari confirmed the development and said the authority will be going ahead with demolition planning of the twin towers that have come up in Sector 93A of the city in violation of building norms.

The Supreme Court, which had ordered the demolition of the under-construction 40-storey towers on August 31, on Monday quashed a ''modification application'' filed by Supertech Group.

While delivering its August 31 verdict, the apex court had set a three-month timeline for NOIDA to raze down the towers.

''Yes, the authority shall try to plan and have (the order) implemented as per SC directions,'' Maheshwari told PTI.

Officials said the state vigilance department shall now lodge an FIR on the basis of the complaint and take action.

Earlier on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government said it has suspended three more Noida Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) officers over their role in the case. One officer was already put under suspension from work.

A special investigation team (SIT) formed by the UP government had probed the matter and found 26 officials of NOIDA guilty in the case of which 20 have retired, two have died and four are still serving.

Besides them, four Supertech directors and two architects were also found guilty in the case and action was ordered against them also.

The four-member SIT was formed in September to probe the matter and fix responsibility of officials and given a week's time to submit its report. The SIT had sought time extension to complete the probe.

The case pertained to realty firm Supertech constructing two 40-storey towers illegally in its Emerald Court housing project premises with over 900 flats and 21 shops in the twin towers.

Residents of the housing project claimed their consent was not taken for the twin towers, which were being built in violation of norms, and moved court.

The Allahabad High Court had in 2014 ordered demolition of the twin towers with the Supreme Court upholding the verdict in 2021.

However, buyers who have invested their money in these towers hoped their interest would be protected, even as Supertech Group has filed a "modification application" in the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)