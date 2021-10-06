Left Menu

MP: Govt land worth Rs 28 crore freed of encroachment in Jabalpur

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Encroachments were removed from a total of seven acres of government land worth Rs 28 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Wednesday, officials said.

Illegal structures worth Rs 2 crore were also pulled down during the operation, said Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Namah Shivay Arjaria.

The action was taken at different places in Suhagi and Maharajpur areas.

A building belonging to Yusuf Khan, a history-sheeter, illegally constructed on a part of a four-acre plot of land in Maharajpur, was pulled down and the land was taken under possession by the administration, he said. In Suhagi area, illegal structures built by Anwar Hussain and others on two acres of `ceiling land' were removed, Arjaria added.

Illegal construction by Mukesh Dubey on an acre out of the two acres of land allotted to the Women and Child Development Department was also removed in the same area, the official said.

