One dead in wall collapse as rain lashes Thane, Palghar
One person died and another was injured seriously when the compound wall of a garden collapsed following heavy rain at Ambarnath in Thane district late Wednesday night, a civic official said. The wall of the garden near Mahalaxmi Nagar gas godown collapsed, burying two persons underneath, he said.
One person died and another was injured seriously when the compound wall of a garden collapsed following heavy rain at Ambarnath in Thane district late Wednesday night, a civic official said. The wall of the garden near Mahalaxmi Nagar gas godown collapsed, burying two persons underneath, he said. While one of them was declared brought dead at the local hospital, the other was shifted to the Thane civil hospital, the official said.
Heavy rains lashed Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai and several parts of Palghar district in coastal Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, disrupting road traffic in many places.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
