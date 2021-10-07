Science News SummaryRoundup: Trio win physics Nobel for work deciphering chaotic climate; Russian actor blasts off to attempt a world first: a movie in space and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Climate change huge threat to humanity, physics Nobel winner Parisi says

Climate change is a "huge threat" to humanity and it is very important for governments to take action as quickly as possible, Italian physics Nobel prize winner Giorgio Parisi told reporters on Tuesday. "I am very pleased to have this Nobel because it is a recognition of all the field I have been working in," Parisi added.

Russian actor blasts off to attempt a world first: a movie in space

A Russian actress and a film director blasted off for the International Space Station on Tuesday, beating Tom Cruise in the race to shoot the first movie in space. The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft is set to dock at 1212 GMT at the station, which orbits Earth at an altitude of around 220 miles (354 km).

Robots give Greece's postal service speed boost

There's a new addition to Greece's postal service: a fleet of yellow robots sorting through the mail. Fifty-five small, four-wheeled autonomous mobile robots -- or AMR's -- powered by artificial intelligence, glide around Hellenic Post's sorting centre in Athens, speeding up an often arduous process.

Trio win physics Nobel for work deciphering chaotic climate

Japanese-born American Syukuro Manabe, German Klaus Hasselmann and Italian Giorgio Parisi won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for work that helps understand complex physical systems such as Earth's changing climate. In a decision hailed by the U.N. weather agency as a sign of a consensus forming around man-made global warming, one half of the 10-million Swedish crown ($1.15 million) prize goes in equal parts to Manabe, 90, and Hasselmann, 89, for modelling earth's climate and reliably predicting global warming.

Booster shot improves immune response of chemotherapy patients; post-COVID depression helped by widely used drugs

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Chemo patients' response to vaccine improves with booster

Ancient Indonesian woman reshapes views on spread of early humans

Genetic traces in the body of a young woman who died 7,000 years ago furnish the first clue that mixing between early humans in Indonesia and those from faraway Siberia took place much earlier than previously thought. Theories about early human migration in Asia could be transformed by the research https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03823-6 published in the scientific journal Nature in August, after analysis of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), or the genetic fingerprint, of the woman who was given a ritual burial in an Indonesian cave.

Creators of molecule-building precision tools win Chemistry Nobel

German Benjamin List and Scottish-born David MacMillan won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for developing new tools for building molecules that have helped make new drugs and are more environmentally friendly. Their work on asymmetric organocatalysis, which the award-giving body described as "a new and ingenious tool for molecule building", has also helped in the development of plastics, perfumes and flavours.

