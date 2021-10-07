Left Menu

AP to send willing staff to Telangana permanently

07-10-2021
The Andhra Pradesh government has consented to send some of its employees, who were allotted or deemed allotted to the state post-bifurcation, to Telangana on a permanent basis.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma issued a circular memo on Thursday stating that the government decided to collect information in respect of such employees, who are interested in exercising the option to go to Telangana on a permanent basis.

Accordingly, the AP government asked the employees to submit their option by November 7 to their head office or head of the department (HoD) concerned. The HoD, in turn, would forward the options to the respective department in the state Secretariat after verifying and certifying the information.

The Secretariat departments, in turn, would submit the data to the General Administration Department for necessary further action, according to the Chief Secretary’s memo.

This process is expected to take another 24 days after the employees submit their option by November 7.

Official sources said there could be over 2,000 employees ready to go to Telangana permanently.

Likewise, an equal number of employees now working in Telangana might come to AP, the sources added.

