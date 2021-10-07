Left Menu

Earthquake 6.1 jolts Tokyo, preliminary magnitude estimated at 6.1 - NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.1 jolted Tokyo and surrounding areas late on Thursday, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

It registered a tremor of "5 plus" on Japan's own scale of quake intensity, a level that could cause some damage to buildings and cause power cuts. Several bullet train lines were halted due to the quake, the broadcaster said.

