Earthquake 6.1 jolts Tokyo, preliminary magnitude estimated at 6.1 - NHK

A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.1 jolted Tokyo and surrounding areas late on Thursday, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

It registered a tremor of "5 plus" on Japan's own scale of quake intensity, a level that could cause some damage to buildings and cause power cuts. Several bullet train lines were halted due to the quake, the broadcaster said.

