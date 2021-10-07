Left Menu

Thane district administration issues heavy rain warning

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:41 IST
Thane district administration issues heavy rain warning
Very heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms are expected in Thane district over the next five days, the administration warned on Thursday.

CEO of the District Disaster Management Cell Sudam Pardeshi said people should avoid stepping out during rain, and fishermen should not venture into the sea during this period.

Those living on the banks of rivers and in coastal areas should remain alert, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

