Left Menu

Environment Minister pitches for global public partnership to tackle climate change

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:50 IST
Environment Minister pitches for global public partnership to tackle climate change
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said the need of the hour is global public partnership to harness technology, innovation and finance to help developing countries scale up their efforts to protect the nature.

Addressing the US-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit, the minister reiterated that India's climate actions and obligations are guided by the principle of ''common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC)'' and equity.

CBDR-RC means that while all countries have an obligation to address climate change, developed countries should take a bigger share of the burden than the developing and under-developed countries.

''In addressing the contemporary challenge, it is important to focus on solutions that can help us reach our goals with justice. The need of the hour is global public partnership to harness technology, innovation and finance to help developing countries scale up their efforts to protect the nature,'' he said.

In keeping with the core principle of sustainable development -- inclusiveness and multi-stakeholder partnership -- the world must continue taking special care of the most vulnerable and marginal segment of society to ensure that no one is left behind, Yadav said.

The minister said the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that building a cleaner and more sustainable future has become more relevant and crucial than ever before.

''But any effort to achieve this should also lead to eradication of poverty, especially in developing countries, and no one should be left behind,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australian law chief wants defamation rules fixed for the internet age - letter

Australian law chief wants defamation rules fixed for the internet age - let...

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021