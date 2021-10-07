The scoreboard of KKR's innings against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Thursday.

KKR innings: Shubman Gill c Jaiswal b Chris Morris 56 Venkatesh Iyerb Rahul Tewatia 38 Nitish Rana c Livingstone b Glenn Phillips 12 Rahul Tripathib Chetan Sakariya 21 Dinesh Karthik not out 14 Morgan not out 13 Extras (b 5, lb 3, w 9) 17 Total (four wickets, 20 Overs) 171 Fall of Wickets 79-1, 92-2, 133-3, 145-4 Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-35-0, Chris Morris 4-0-28-1, Chetan Sakariya 4-0-23-1, Mustafizur 4-0-31-0, Shivam Dube 2-0-18-0, Rahul Tewatia 1-0-11-1, Glenn Phillips 1-0-17-1. MORE PTI BS BS

