Union minister applauds J&K govt for initiatives to attract investment

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:22 IST
Union Steel Minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh on Thursday applauded the initiatives taken by the J&K government in projecting the region as an investment hub with focus on its natural resources and industrious manpower. He addressed a steel consumers meet at Jammu as part of his two-day public outreach tour of the region.

While addressing the meet, the minister called the metal indispensable for economic growth, being a crucial input material for industries like construction, infrastructure, defence, automobile, engineering, packaging, etc.

He assured that the steel ministry, along with steel companies, that with a number of new road and rail projects in the UT, the logistic constraints would be overcome which would lead to faster and even economic growth across the region.

The minister applauded the initiatives taken by the J&K government in projecting the region as an investment hub with focus on its natural resources and industrious manpower.

Singh also appreciated the focus on improvement in healthcare with construction of AIIMS, medical colleges, nursing colleges, etc. as well as construction of various Hydro- electric Projects to overcome the acute shortage of electricity in J&K, which has also created huge opportunities for enhancing steel consumption in the area. He mentioned that modernization and expansion of Leh airport is a laudable step which will not only increase access but also promote domestic trade and tourism in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

