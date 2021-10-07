Left Menu

India, US have convergence of views to deal with major global challenges: Jaishankar

The views of India and the US in dealing with major global challenges like terrorism, pandemics and climate change are along parallel paths, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.In an address at the India Ideas Summit organised by the US-India Business Council USIBC, he said the benefits of India being a major defence partner of the United States are becoming evident.When it comes to defence and security, the benefits of India being a major defence partner of the US are becoming evident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 23:50 IST
India, US have convergence of views to deal with major global challenges: Jaishankar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The views of India and the US in dealing with major global challenges like terrorism, pandemics and climate change are along parallel paths, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

In an address at the India Ideas Summit organised by the US-India Business Council (USIBC), he said the benefits of India being a major defence partner of the United States are becoming evident.

''When it comes to defence and security, the benefits of India being a major defence partner of the US are becoming evident. Our collective Quad commitment to maritime security is equally relevant,'' Jaishankar said.

''On many of the big challenges of the day -- terrorism, pandemics or climate change -- our thinking is along parallel paths. We not only work together on global issues but are dedicated to the well-being of the global commons. That provides the basis for coordinated action,'' he added.

Jaishankar also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's description of India-US ties in terms of five Ts: tradition, technology, trade, trusteeship and talent.

''The tradition, of course, is one of our democratic values and ethos. This has not only brought our people much closer but has helped create a powerful bridge between our societies,'' he said.

''In many ways, it is the basis for a sixth T: that of trust. The technology T is something that we all know very well. At one level, it is an expression of the creative urges of both our societies,'' Jaishankar said.

He said it is equally a powerful driver of business between the two sides.

''Not least, it has been the reason for deepening the connect of our two nations. And increasingly, a domain for us to work closely with the rest of the international community. The technology T, of course, derives directly from the talent T,'' the external affairs minister said. ''We have both encouraged our best minds to freely address the challenges of our contemporary era. In that process, they have generated ideas, innovations and products that have transformed the nature of our lives. And consequently, the next T -- that of trade -- has flourished between us,'' he said.

Jaishankar said the quality of commerce between India and the US testifies to the progress of the respective societies and indeed to the deeper partnership between the two sides.

''In business as much as in strategy, we are endeavouring to overcome the hesitations of history. All of this has to be conducted keeping in mind the long-term future of our environment. Therefore, the relevance of the trusteeship T: a conviction in the well-being of our planet and in securing it for future generations,'' he added.

Jaishankar said the relevance of advanced technologies is captured by Quad initiatives ranging from artificial intelligence, 5G and beyond to critical minerals, space and blockchain.

''Our trade potential is being more aggressively explored, bilaterally through the Trade Policy Forum and in a larger group, through additional supply chains. The importance of infrastructure is similarly being discussed in terms of high quality and market-viable initiatives,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021