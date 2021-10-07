India, US have convergence of views to deal with major global challenges: Jaishankar

The views of India and the US in dealing with major global challenges like terrorism, pandemics and climate change are along parallel paths, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

In an address at the India Ideas Summit organised by the US-India Business Council (USIBC), he said the benefits of India being a major defence partner of the United States are becoming evident.

''When it comes to defence and security, the benefits of India being a major defence partner of the US are becoming evident. Our collective Quad commitment to maritime security is equally relevant,'' Jaishankar said.

''On many of the big challenges of the day -- terrorism, pandemics or climate change -- our thinking is along parallel paths. We not only work together on global issues but are dedicated to the well-being of the global commons. That provides the basis for coordinated action,'' he added.

Jaishankar also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's description of India-US ties in terms of five Ts: tradition, technology, trade, trusteeship and talent.

''The tradition, of course, is one of our democratic values and ethos. This has not only brought our people much closer but has helped create a powerful bridge between our societies,'' he said.

''In many ways, it is the basis for a sixth T: that of trust. The technology T is something that we all know very well. At one level, it is an expression of the creative urges of both our societies,'' Jaishankar said.

He said it is equally a powerful driver of business between the two sides.

''Not least, it has been the reason for deepening the connect of our two nations. And increasingly, a domain for us to work closely with the rest of the international community. The technology T, of course, derives directly from the talent T,'' the external affairs minister said. ''We have both encouraged our best minds to freely address the challenges of our contemporary era. In that process, they have generated ideas, innovations and products that have transformed the nature of our lives. And consequently, the next T -- that of trade -- has flourished between us,'' he said.

Jaishankar said the quality of commerce between India and the US testifies to the progress of the respective societies and indeed to the deeper partnership between the two sides.

''In business as much as in strategy, we are endeavouring to overcome the hesitations of history. All of this has to be conducted keeping in mind the long-term future of our environment. Therefore, the relevance of the trusteeship T: a conviction in the well-being of our planet and in securing it for future generations,'' he added.

Jaishankar said the relevance of advanced technologies is captured by Quad initiatives ranging from artificial intelligence, 5G and beyond to critical minerals, space and blockchain.

''Our trade potential is being more aggressively explored, bilaterally through the Trade Policy Forum and in a larger group, through additional supply chains. The importance of infrastructure is similarly being discussed in terms of high quality and market-viable initiatives,'' he said.

