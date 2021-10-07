J-K LG Sinha chairs meet on winter preparedness

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant GovernorManoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on winter preparedness of different departments of the union territory administration at the Civil Secretariat here, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor took stock of department-wise initiatives and works to be undertaken by the UT administration for winter preparedness, he said.

Sinha directed the officers concerned to make necessary arrangements well in advance and asked for department-wise action plans by Tuesday.

''Preemptively plan for exigencies arising out of weather vagaries. Ensure that a robust mechanism is in place to minimize disruptions of essential services to general public,'' he said.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor set specific timelines for the replacement of transformers in urban, rural, and far-flung/remote areas of the UT as 12 hours, 24 hours, and 48 hours respectively.

While enquiring about the buffer stock of transformers to be maintained by the Power Development Department, Sinha directed them for rationalization of transformers across all the districts especially the districts which receive heavy snowfall.

While reviewing the preparedness of PWD department, the Lt Governor laid emphasis on ensuring uninterrupted road connectivity and proper traffic management. He also directed the officers concerned for deployment of machinery and equipment for snow clearance on National Highways, and all the main and internal roads.

Taking stock of the preparedness of Health sector, the Lt Governor was apprised that district-wise control rooms will be set up while ensuring stocks of medical supplies.

He directed the officials to ensure availability of medicines and deployment of doctors in all snowbound areas of the UT.

The Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs was directed to maintain sufficient stock of the essential items including ration at its depots. The Lt Governor also directed the officials concerned to monitor the supplies of petrol, diesel, and LPG.

The Divisional Commissioners of both Jammu and Kashmir were asked to prepare a meticulous plan of the far-flung and snowbound remote areas of their respective divisions with respect to winter preparations, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor felicitated Covid warriors including doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, and ambulance drivers for their selfless service to humanity in trying times, and flagged off 68 critical care ambulances that will be integrated with the existing fleet of 108 ambulances. These ambulances will be monitored round-the-clock through a centralized call centre.

The Lt Governor also virtually attended the event of PM Narendra Modi, who dedicated Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants across the states & UTs from Uttarakhand.

Sinha expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for strengthening healthcare infrastructure of J-K UT.

The Lt Governor also launched 108 Sahayakdoot App, a live Ambulance tracking tool, which provides guidance to first responders.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said the initiative will strengthen the UT's emergency health services and help in better handling of future health challenges.

Felicitating as many as 50 Covid warriors including doctors, nurses, para-medical staff and ambulance drivers for their selfless service to humanity in trying times, the Lt Governor said the whole J-K is indebted to them for saving precious lives.

''In the last 18 months, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed real-life heroes behind PPE kits and masks, who risked their own lives to save others. I salute them for selfless service, kindness, and courage. They have been a beacon of hope in the trying times'', said the Lt Governor.

''I pay my heartfelt tributes to all health workers who sacrificed their lives while selflessly serving others,'' he added.

The Lt Governor also recalled the pictures and videos of J-K's health workers travelling through difficult terrains to vaccinate people and said that the Jammu and Kashmir model for best Covid management was discussed in the entire country.

Informing about the achievement of record one lakh 78 thousand vaccinations done in a single day on October 4, the Lt Governor said soon we will achieve the target of 100 per cent in administering first dose to the population aged above 18 years.

