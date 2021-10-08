Baghel inaugurates revamped temple under tourism project linked to Lord Ram

Amid dazzling light and fire show, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday evening inaugurated the work of renovation, beautification and infrastructure development of Maa Kaushalya temple premises in Chandrakhuri village of Raipur district.

Chandkhuri, located 27 km from the state capital Raipur, is considered as the birthplace of Maa Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram.

It is the first tourist spot developed under the ambitious 'Ram Van Gaman' tourism circuit project, an official said.

The remaining 74 destinations would be developed in several phases, the said.

On the occasion, Baghel also unveiled a 51 feet tall magnificent statue of Lord Ram, built at the entrance of the temple.

The Chief Minister prayed for happiness and prosperity of the people of the state and performed customary rituals to pay obeisance to Maa Kaushalya and Lord Rama at the ancient temple.

As per mythology, the 'van gaman path' is the route taken by Lord Ram on his way to the 14-year exile, and it is believed he spent most of his time in exile in what is present-day Chhattisgarh.

Under the 'Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit', all significant places which Lord Ram had visited during his exile will be connected via road network and will have ultramodern facilities, the official said.

In the first phase of the project, nine sites will be developed, including two in the Surguja division.

''Of the two sites, one is 'Sitamadi-Harchauka' in Korea district, while the other is in the Ramgarh area of Surguja district,'' a public relations department official said. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)