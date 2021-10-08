Left Menu

Baghel inaugurates revamped temple under tourism project linked to Lord Ram

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-10-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 00:01 IST
Baghel inaugurates revamped temple under tourism project linked to Lord Ram
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid dazzling light and fire show, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday evening inaugurated the work of renovation, beautification and infrastructure development of Maa Kaushalya temple premises in Chandrakhuri village of Raipur district.

Chandkhuri, located 27 km from the state capital Raipur, is considered as the birthplace of Maa Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram.

It is the first tourist spot developed under the ambitious 'Ram Van Gaman' tourism circuit project, an official said.

The remaining 74 destinations would be developed in several phases, the said.

On the occasion, Baghel also unveiled a 51 feet tall magnificent statue of Lord Ram, built at the entrance of the temple.

The Chief Minister prayed for happiness and prosperity of the people of the state and performed customary rituals to pay obeisance to Maa Kaushalya and Lord Rama at the ancient temple.

As per mythology, the 'van gaman path' is the route taken by Lord Ram on his way to the 14-year exile, and it is believed he spent most of his time in exile in what is present-day Chhattisgarh.

Under the 'Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit', all significant places which Lord Ram had visited during his exile will be connected via road network and will have ultramodern facilities, the official said.

In the first phase of the project, nine sites will be developed, including two in the Surguja division.

''Of the two sites, one is 'Sitamadi-Harchauka' in Korea district, while the other is in the Ramgarh area of Surguja district,'' a public relations department official said. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021