Odd News Roundup: Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend; Otis the bear crowned chunk champion in Alaska's Fat Bear Week and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 02:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

In a packed Istanbul passenger ferry between Europe and Asia, all eyes turn to one commuter enjoying the view from his window. Boji, a street dog, has become a regular sight on ferries, buses and metro trains in Europe's largest city. A devoted commuter, the dog enjoys long journeys on public transport, up to 30 kilometres (20 miles) on a regular week day.

Otis the bear crowned chunk champion in Alaska's Fat Bear Week

One of the ursine elders of Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska is now a four-time champion of chunk. Otis, a brown bear estimated to be 24 to 26 years old, was crowned on Tuesday as the winner of Katmai's annual Fat Bear Week https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/ahead-winter-hibernation-alaska-celebrates-fat-bear-week-2021-09-28. He came out on top in an online competition pitting 12 large, salmon-chomping bears against one another.

Riverside restaurant makes waves in Thailand as flood dining goes viral

Riverside restaurant owner Titiporn Jutimanon was convinced a bout of flooding in Thailand could be the end of a business already struggling from the pandemic. But with the rising tide of the Chao Phraya river this week came an unexpected opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

