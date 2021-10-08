Left Menu

Maha: Thane civic body imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on contractor for bad condition of roads

Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma held the contractor, Bitcon India Developers, responsible for the problems faced in the city due to bad roads and imposed the fine, the civic body said in a statement.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-10-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 10:38 IST
Maha: Thane civic body imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on contractor for bad condition of roads
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Friday said it has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on a civic contractor for the poor condition of roads in the city due to substandard and faulty work. Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma held the contractor, Bitcon India Developers, responsible for the problems faced in the city due to bad roads and imposed the fine, the civic body said in a statement. The work carried out by the contractor was not in keeping with the work order and despite the warnings by the supervising engineers, the contractor ignored the quality of work that led to chaos, it added.

A show-cause notice had been issued against the contractor for the faulty work, but since he did not respond to it, this action was taken, the statement said.

Four engineers of the TMC were placed under suspension on September 25 for dereliction of duty over the poor condition of roads in the city. The action had been taken after District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde took a tour of the pothole-riddled roads in Thane and warned of severe action against the officials responsible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021