Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef; And the 2021 Nobel Prizes go to men... so far and more

Giorgio Parisi, Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann won the physics gong for their work deciphering chaotic climate, while Benjamin List and David MacMillan received the chemistry accolade for developing a tool for molecule building. Booster shot improves immune response of chemotherapy patients; post-COVID depression helped by widely used drugs The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19.

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef

Japan's famed Wagyu beef, a delicacy that can cost more than $200 a pound at some top restaurants, could become much more affordable in the form of a lab-grown replica. Japanese scientists say they have succeeded in recreating Wagyu, renowned for its fat marbling, in a laboratory to produce something that could eventually look and taste like the real steak.

And the 2021 Nobel Prizes go to men... so far

All eight winners of the 2021 Nobel Prizes in medicine, chemistry, physics, and literature have been men, re-igniting a recurring debate about diversity in the highly coveted awards, particularly those in science. Ardem Patapoutian and David Julius received the Nobel for medicine on Monday. Giorgio Parisi, Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann won the physics gong for their work deciphering chaotic climate, while Benjamin List and David MacMillan received the chemistry accolade for developing a tool for molecule building.

Booster shot improves immune response of chemotherapy patients; post-COVID depression helped by widely used drugs

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Chemo patients' response to vaccine improves with booster

Creators of molecule-building precision tools win Chemistry Nobel

German Benjamin List and Scottish-born David MacMillan won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for developing new tools for building molecules that have helped make new drugs and are more environmentally friendly. Their work on asymmetric organocatalysis, which the award-giving body described as "a new and ingenious tool for molecule building", has also helped in the development of plastics, perfumes and flavours.

