Odd News Roundup: Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend; Otis the bear crowned chunk champion in Alaska's Fat Bear Week and more

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

In a packed Istanbul passenger ferry between Europe and Asia, all eyes turn to one commuter enjoying the view from his window. Boji, a street dog, has become a regular sight on ferries, buses and metro trains in Europe's largest city. A devoted commuter, the dog enjoys long journeys on public transport, up to 30 kilometres (20 miles) on a regular week day.

Otis the bear crowned chunk champion in Alaska's Fat Bear Week

One of the ursine elders of Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska is now a four-time champion of chunk. Otis, a brown bear estimated to be 24 to 26 years old, was crowned on Tuesday as the winner of Katmai's annual Fat Bear Week. He came out on top in an online competition pitting 12 large, salmon-chomping bears against one another.

Riverside restaurant makes waves in Thailand as flood dining goes viral

Riverside restaurant owner Titiporn Jutimanon was convinced a bout of flooding in Thailand could be the end of a business already struggling from the pandemic. But with the rising tide of the Chao Phraya river this week came an unexpected opportunity.

