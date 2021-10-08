Left Menu

Raj governor stresses on marketing of handicraft products

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:33 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KalrajMishra )
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday called for creating an effective environment for the development of entrepreneurship in society. He said that by organising women in rural and urban areas, work should be done on effective policy for the marketing of handicraft products of the local area.

Mishra, while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a handicrafts exhibition here, Mishra said that rapid economic development can take place if necessary information related to effective use of local resources and latest methods of production is made available to new entrepreneurs on time, according to a release.

The exhibition, Swyamsiddha, is organised by Handicrafts Export Promotion Council and Laghu Udyog Bharati at Jawahar Kala Kendra.

