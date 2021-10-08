Left Menu

Delhi zoo: On Navratri, lion and lionesses named as Maheswar, Maha Gowri, Shailja

Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday named two lionesses and a lion, recently brought to the Delhi zoo from Gujarat, as Maha Gowri, Shailja and Maheswar on the occasion of Navratri. As this was the occasion of auspices Navratri, Choubey named them as Maha Gowri and Shailja, and Maheswar, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 22:29 IST
Delhi zoo: On Navratri, lion and lionesses named as Maheswar, Maha Gowri, Shailja
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday named two lionesses and a lion, recently brought to the Delhi zoo from Gujarat, as Maha Gowri, Shailja and Maheswar on the occasion of Navratri. The Delhi zoo got the lion and lionesses last month from Sakkarbaug in Gujarat for breeding purposes under an animal exchange programme.

The union minister, who participated in the valedictory ceremony of the wildlife week at the zoo, also planted native tree species of Gujarat near their enclosure. As this was the occasion of auspices Navratri, Choubey named them as Maha Gowri and Shailja, and Maheswar,'' a statement said. The minister also named the two tigresses brought from the Gorewada wildlife rescue centre in Maharashtra as Aditi and Siddhi.

The tigresses were rescued from the Bhramapuri forest division in Chandrapur. According to the Central Zoo Authority, the conservation breeding programme is about conserving a species by preventing imminent population collapse in the wild due to a large number of eliminative pressures (such as habitat loss, habitat fragmentation, industrialisation, poaching, illegal trade and climate change).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021