Odd News Roundup: Riverside restaurant makes waves in Thailand as flood dining goes viral
Riverside restaurant makes waves in Thailand as flood dining goes viral
Riverside restaurant owner Titiporn Jutimanon was convinced a bout of flooding in Thailand could be the end of a business already struggling from the pandemic. But with the rising tide of the Chao Phraya river this week came an unexpected opportunity.
