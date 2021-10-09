Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef; And the 2021 Nobel Prizes go to men... so far and more
Giorgio Parisi, Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann won the physics gong for their work deciphering chaotic climate, while Benjamin List and David MacMillan received the chemistry accolade for developing a tool for molecule building. Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought Remnants of solidified lava brought back by a Chinese mission were 1 billion years younger than material acquired by other missions decades ago, according to an article in the journal Science, suggesting the moon cooled down later than thought.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef
Japan's famed Wagyu beef, a delicacy that can cost more than $200 a pound at some top restaurants, could become much more affordable in the form of a lab-grown replica. Japanese scientists say they have succeeded in recreating Wagyu, renowned for its fat marbling, in a laboratory to produce something that could eventually look and taste like the real steak.
Delta does not appear to make children sicker; Secondary immune response stronger after infection than after shot
The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Delta variant does not appear to make children sicker
And the 2021 Nobel Prizes go to men... so far
All eight winners of the 2021 Nobel Prizes in medicine https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/julius-patapoutian-win-2021-nobel-prize-medicine-2021-10-04, chemistry https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/list-macmillan-win-2021-nobel-prize-chemistry-2021-10-06, physics https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/manabe-hasselmann-parisi-win-2021-nobel-prize-physics-2021-10-05 and literature https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/tanzanian-writer-abdulrazak-gurnah-wins-2021-nobel-prize-literature-2021-10-07 have been men, re-igniting a recurring debate about diversity in the highly coveted awards, particularly those in science. Ardem Patapoutian and David Julius received the Nobel for medicine on Monday. Giorgio Parisi, Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann won the physics gong for their work deciphering chaotic climate, while Benjamin List and David MacMillan received the chemistry accolade for developing a tool for molecule building.
Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought
Remnants of solidified lava brought back by a Chinese mission were 1 billion years younger than material acquired by other missions decades ago, according to an article in the journal Science, suggesting the moon cooled down later than thought. Samples brought back from U.S. and Soviet missions were more than 2.9 billion years old. The samples acquired on China's Chang'e-5 mission late last year - around 1.96 billion years old - suggests volcanic activity persisted longer than previously expected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; AstraZeneca invests in Imperial's self-amplifying RNA technology with an eye on future drugs and more
COVID SCIENCE-Vaccinated pregnant women pass protective antibodies to babies
CBSE, IIT-Gandhinagar to launch online series 'Eklavya' to demystify science, maths concepts
Science News Roundup: Severe COVID-19 may trigger autoimmune conditions; New variants cause more virus in the air; Good friends and fresh blood: the social life of a vampire bat and more
Reuters Science News Summary