Left Menu

Hong Kong raises storm warning as typhoon Lionrock lashes South China Sea

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-10-2021 04:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 04:53 IST
Hong Kong raises storm warning as typhoon Lionrock lashes South China Sea
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong authorities issued its third highest storm signal early Saturday, shutting down transport networks, schools and offices as Tropical Storm Lionrock lashed the northern South China Sea.

The city's weather observatory raised its No. 8 storm warning signal at 6.40am (1040 GMT) local time and said it would likely remain in place through the morning.

Lionrock combined with surging northern monsoon winds and heavy rain on Friday to batter the city, with one female construction worker killed when scaffolding collapsed in the Happy Valley suburb.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021