Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Vanuatu region – EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 16:54 IST
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the Vanuatu region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Saturday.
The quake had a depth of 511 km (318 miles), the EMSC said.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
