Rotary Club donates infant ventilators to Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-10-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 18:08 IST
Chennai, Oct 9 (PTI): The Rotary Club of Madras on Saturday handed over infant ventilators worth about Rs 20 lakh to city-based Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital.

In a press release here, the president of the club Mohan Raman said the first and the second waves of Covid-19 were brought under control, but one has to prepare for the next, if it strikes. ''The government and the medical fraternity started thinking ahead to improve the critical infrastructure of hospitals. This project was borne out of such thinking and planning. Our club decided to help in a unique way by donating ventilators,'' he said in the release.

