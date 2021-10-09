Left Menu

Maha: Heavy rains lash Pune city

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-10-2021 22:19 IST
Heavy rains lashed Pune city on Saturday evening leading to water-logging in low-lying areas in Lohegaon, Dhanori and Yerawada, a civic official said.

Lohegaon and Chinchwad received about 70 millimetres of rainfall during the day, an India Meteorological Department official said.

''The rainfall was a result of local instability, that is high temperature with high moisture and convective activity creating clouds in the afternoon, resulting in moderate to isolated heavy rainfall in the city areas,'' the IMD official said.

Prashant Ranpise, Chief Fire Officer, Pune Municipal Corporation, said water-logging was reported from low-lying areas of Lohegaon, Dhanori and Yerawada, adding that his department's vehicles, which responded to calls from the public, could not reach some spots due to the water level.

''Our personnel went to the localities which witnessed flooding. However, people had already moved to higher floors in buildings,'' he said.

