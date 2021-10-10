Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Bosnian builds rotating house so that his wife has diversified view Seeking to please his wife who had wished for a more diversified view from their family house, a Bosnian self-thought innovator has built a rotating house allowing her to watch a rising sun in one moment and passers by in the next.

Bosnian builds rotating house so that his wife has diversified view

Seeking to please his wife who had wished for a more diversified view from their family house, a Bosnian self-thought innovator has built a rotating house allowing her to watch a rising sun in one moment and passers by in the next. "I've got tired of her complaints and frequent refurbishing of our family house and I said: I'll build you a rotating house so you can spin it as you wish," Vojin Kusic, 72, told Reuters standing in front of his new house that attracts attention of visitors.

Riverside restaurant makes waves in Thailand as flood dining goes viral

Riverside restaurant owner Titiporn Jutimanon was convinced a bout of flooding in Thailand could be the end of a business already struggling from the pandemic. But with the rising tide of the Chao Phraya river this week came an unexpected opportunity.

