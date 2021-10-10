3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Karnataka's Gulbarga
An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Karnataka's Gulbarga at around 6 am on Sunday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.
"An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude occurred in Gulbarga, Karnataka at around 6 this morning," NCS said.
Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of 3.6 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck the West-northwest area of Itanagar district in Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)
