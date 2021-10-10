Radhanagar beach retains Blue Flag status

The Radhanagar beach in South Andaman has retained its Blue Flag certification for the 2021-22 tourist season, an official said.

Speaking at a programme, Deputy Commissioner Suneel Anchipaka urged the locals, tourists and hoteliers to continue helping the administration in keeping the beach clean.

Several events were organised by the district administration on Saturday to raise awareness for keeping the beach clean. Among them was a nature trail with a quiz on birds.

India has 10 Blue Flag beaches -- a global certification given based on 33 parameters.

