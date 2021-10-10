Buildings of Housing Board to be demolished, new ones to be built, says Minister

The Tamil Nadu Housing Board would demolish 60 buildings in the State and new ones would be constructed and granted to the public, said S Muthusamy, State Housing and Urban Development Minister, on Sunday. Announcing this at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district while laying the foundation stone for a Rs 7-crore municipal daily market, he said Rs 52-crore water supply schemes would be implemented at Gobichettipalayam and a sum of Rs 50 lakh would be spent on a park there.

The Minister said a special committee would be formed to maintain the roads in the district. Also, he said the State government has decided to make the government-aided Chikkaiah Naicker College here a government college. Replying to a query from reporters, he said Chief Minister M K Stalin would decide on the bifurcation of Erode district and make Gobichettipalayam the new headquarters of the new district.

