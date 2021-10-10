Buildings of Housing Board to be demolished, new ones to be built, says Minister

Left Menu

Replying to a query from reporters, he said Chief Minister M K Stalin would decide on bifurcation of Erode district and make Gobichettipalayam as the new headquarters of the new district.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-10-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 16:50 IST
The Tamil Nadu Housing Board would demolish 60 buildings in the State and new ones would be constructed and granted to the public, said S Muthusamy, State Housing and Urban Development Minister, on Sunday. Announcing this at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district while laying the foundation stone for a Rs 7-crore municipal daily market, he said Rs 52-crore water supply schemes would be implemented at Gobichettipalayam and a sum of Rs 50 lakh would be spent on a park there.

The Minister said a special committee would be formed to maintain the roads in the district. Also, he said the State government has decided to make the government-aided Chikkaiah Naicker College here a government college. Replying to a query from reporters, he said Chief Minister M K Stalin would decide on the bifurcation of Erode district and make Gobichettipalayam the new headquarters of the new district.

