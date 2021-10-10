Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef ; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef

Japan's famed Wagyu beef, a delicacy that can cost more than $200 a pound at some top restaurants, could become much more affordable in the form of a lab-grown replica. Japanese scientists say they have succeeded in recreating Wagyu, renowned for its fat marbling, in a laboratory to produce something that could eventually look and taste like the real steak.

Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought

Remnants of solidified lava brought back by a Chinese mission were 1 billion years younger than material acquired by other missions decades ago, according to an article in the journal Science, suggesting the moon cooled down later than thought. Samples brought back from U.S. and Soviet missions were more than 2.9 billion years old. The samples acquired on China's Chang'e-5 mission late last year - around 1.96 billion years old - suggests volcanic activity persisted longer than previously expected.

Delta does not appear to make children sicker; Secondary immune response stronger after infection than after shot

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Delta variant does not appear to make children sicker

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

