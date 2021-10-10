Left Menu

IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts in Kerala from Oct 12

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday issued an orange alert for six districts in the state for October 12, 13 and 14, predicting heavy rains.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 10-10-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 19:57 IST
IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts in Kerala from Oct 12
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for six districts in the state for October 12, 13 and 14, predicting heavy rains. The weatherman, in a 4 PM bulletin, issued an Orange alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts for three days. Meanwhile, a Yellow alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

Currently, all of the southern districts of the state have been put on Yellow alert.

''Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 10 and 11 of October 2021. Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) to Very Heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from 12 to 14 of October 2021,'' the IMD website read.

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert denotes heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
4
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021