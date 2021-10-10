Left Menu

Daksh Prasad and Suhita Patil clinch U-16 boys titles at national championships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 19:57 IST
Daksh Prasad and Suhita Patil clinch U-16 boys titles at national championships
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Top seed Daksh Prasad from Madhya Pradesh and second seed Suhita Maruri from Karnataka emerged the Under-16 boys and girls national tennis champions respectively, albeit in contrasting styles.

Daksh walked away with the boys title with a sound 6-3 6-2 win over Rushil Khosla from Uttar Pradesh in the final at the DLTA complex.

Incidentally, both Prasad and Khosla train under the same coach, Aditya Sachdeva, who heads the training programme of RoundGlass Tennis Academy in Chandigarh.

Karnataka's second seed Suhita Maruri eked out a 6-3 2-6 6-4 win over Sonal Patil, the 12th seed from Maharashtra.

