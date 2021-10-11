Left Menu

Nearing Mexico, storm Pamela could strengthen to hurricane -NHC

It could reach the coast of west-central mainland Mexico by late on Wednesday. Mexico's National Water Commission, CONAGUA, warned in a statement that "before making landfall, it could intensify to a Category 3 hurricane" on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity. Category 3 hurricanes carry top sustained winds of 111-129 miles per hour (179-208 kph).

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-10-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 03:09 IST
Tropical Storm Pamela could be at or near major hurricane intensity when it reaches Mexico later this week, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday, warning of a life-threatening storm surge, flash flooding and dangerous winds. By Tuesday night, Pamela is expected to pass near or south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, the Miami-based center said. It could reach the coast of west-central mainland Mexico by late on Wednesday.

