Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes south of Hawaii Island –USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck south of the island of Hawaii on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami warning afterward and no immediate reports of damage. The earthquake was at a depth of 22 miles (35 km) and was centered south of Naalehu, the USGS said in an updated report.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 04:22 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 04:22 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck south of the island of Hawaii on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami warning afterward and no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake was at a depth of 22 miles (35 km) and was centered south of Naalehu, the USGS said in an updated report. The USGS initially reported the earthquake's magnitude at 6.1, but later increased it to 6.2. Quakes of that magnitude can cause severe damage.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

