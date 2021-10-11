6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Hawaii

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves. The US Geological Survey said on Sunday that the quake had a depth of nearly 17 kilometers. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said there is no tsunami threat.

Residents of Oahu reported feeling the shaking. No injuries were immediately reported.

