Indian Space Association launched to unlock India's potential in space sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Indian Space Association (ISpA), the apex industry body that aims to make India "Aatmanirbhar" and a leading player in the global space arena, via a video conference.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the Indian Space Association, PM Modi said, "Our approach to Space reforms is based on four pillars - freedom of innovation to the private sector, the role of the government as an enabler, preparing youth for the future and to see the space sector as a resource for the progress of the common man."

"For 130 crore Indians, the space sector means better mapping, imaging and connectivity facilities. For entrepreneurs, it means the ease of shipment and delivery."

"We have seen how the trend of ruling space and space in the 20th century divided the countries of the world. Now in the 21st century, India will have to ensure that space plays an important role in uniting the world, connecting the world," PM Modi added.

The Indian Space Association will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain - private as well as public - to make India self-reliant and propel it to the global forefront in the entire Space ecosystem.