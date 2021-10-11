Left Menu

Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 13:30 IST
Guar gum futures gain on spot demand
  • India

Guar gum prices on Monday gained Rs 404 to Rs 10,450 per five quintals in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for October delivery traded higher by 4.02 percent, or Rs 404, to Rs 10,450 per five quintals with an open interest of 6,365 lots.

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trends, traders raised their bets which led to the rise in guar gum prices.

