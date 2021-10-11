Left Menu

People living in and around Chincholi in Kalaburagi district woke up to a mild earthquake of 2.5 magnitude on the richter scale, barely 24 hours after the first jolt was felt.However, there was no loss of life or damage to any property, officials said.The quake hit Gadikeshwar village and its surrounding areas, where people panicked and rushed out of their homes, they said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-10-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 13:47 IST
Mild earthquake recorded again in Kalaburagi dist in Karnataka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
People living in and around Chincholi in Kalaburagi district woke up to a mild earthquake of 2.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale, barely 24 hours after the first jolt was felt.

However, there was no loss of life or damage to any property, officials said.

The quake hit Gadikeshwar village and its surrounding areas, where people panicked and rushed out of their homes, they said. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the epicenter was Maniyarpalli village in Sangareddy district in Telangana, which is located ''very close to Karnataka''.

''The epicenter was 1.9 km North-East of Shivarampur village in Chincholi Taluk of Kalaburagi,'' the KSNDMC said in a statement.

This is the fourth tremor in the North Karnataka region in the last 11 days.

The first two tremors on October 1 and 5 occurred near Basavakalyan in Bidar district, which is close to Latur and Killari in neighboring Maharashtra, which had faced the worst earthquake in September 1993 killing several people. It is learned that the Kalaburagi district administration has written to the Mines and Geology Department to study the spate of tremors in the region.

Already the Karnataka Mineral Administration department has instructed its geologists to study the phenomena and ascertain whether there was any disturbed area in terms of geological events in the past.

The department has also decided to carry out an awareness drive to deal with a situation in the event of some major untoward incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

