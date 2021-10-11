Left Menu

Rai launches drive to spray Pusa bio-decomposer to curb stubble burning

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday launched a drive to spray Pusa bio-decomposer from Northwest Delhis Fatehpur Jat village to prevent stubble burning.The minister also released a number, 9643844287, for farmers who have not yet availed the benefit of bio-decomposer.The microbial solution, which can turn stubble into manure in 15 to 20 days, will be sprayed over 4,000 acres of harvested rice fields in Delhi.A total of 844 farmers in the capital have applied for free spraying of the solution this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 15:16 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday launched a drive to spray Pusa bio-decomposer from Northwest Delhi's Fatehpur Jat village to prevent stubble burning.

The minister also released a number, 9643844287, for farmers who have not yet availed the benefit of bio-decomposer.

The microbial solution, which can turn stubble into manure in 15 to 20 days, will be sprayed over 4,000 acres of harvested rice fields in Delhi.

A total of 844 farmers in the capital have applied for free spraying of the solution this year. Last year, 310 farmers had used it on 1,935 acres of land.

''The smoke from farm fires has started affecting Delhi's air quality. We appeal to the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management and neighbouring states to use bio-decomposer to prevent stubble burning. It should be a joint effort. If we miss out, it will be very difficult to save people from high pollution levels,'' he said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on September 24 launched the preparations of Pusa bio-decomposer at Kharkhari Nahar village in southwest Delhi.

A third-party audit has found that carbon and nitrogen content in the soil, where the bio-decomposer was used last year, has increased significantly.

According to officials, Uttar Pradesh will be using bio-decomposer in 10 lakh acres of area, Punjab in five lakh acres and Haryana in one lakh acres.

