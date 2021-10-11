Left Menu

Maharashtra bandh evokes good response in Chandrapur

In Chandrapur, Shiv Sena workers ransacked a Shivbhojan hotel located near the bus stand.Notably, this hotel provides food at a cheap rate to underprivileged people under the Shiv Bhojal Thali food plate scheme of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government. Local Congress MP Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar led a motorcycle rally.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 11-10-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 16:14 IST
The bandh called by three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident evoked a good response in Chandrapur city in Maharashtra on Monday with shops and hotels remaining closed. In Chandrapur, Shiv Sena workers ransacked a Shivbhojan hotel located near the bus stand.

Notably, this hotel provides food at a cheap rate to underprivileged people under the Shiv Bhojal Thali (food plate) scheme of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government. Local Congress MP Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar led a motorcycle rally. A separate rally was organized by the NCP.

