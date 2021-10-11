Maharashtra bandh evokes good response in Chandrapur

The bandh called by three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident evoked a good response in Chandrapur city in Maharashtra on Monday with shops and hotels remaining closed. In Chandrapur, Shiv Sena workers ransacked a Shivbhojan hotel located near the bus stand.

Notably, this hotel provides food at a cheap rate to underprivileged people under the Shiv Bhojal Thali (food plate) scheme of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government. Local Congress MP Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar led a motorcycle rally. A separate rally was organized by the NCP.

