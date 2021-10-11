Left Menu

Sena workers cane autorickshaw drivers to enforce bandh in Thane, NCP men force shut shops in Vashi

In Thane city, Shiv Sena activists caned autorickshaw drivers who were ferrying passengers defying the bandh.At many places, protesters forced shopkeepers to down their shutters in the presence of police personnel.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-10-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 16:36 IST
Activists of the Shiv Sena and the NCP organised a joint rally in Thane on Monday as part of the Maharashtra bandh called by three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. The rally, led by Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske, passed through the main roads in the city joined by a large number of women workers from both parties. A separate rally was organised by the Thane Congress. In Thane city, Shiv Sena activists caned autorickshaw drivers who were ferrying passengers defying the bandh.

At many places, protesters forced shopkeepers to down their shutters in the presence of police personnel. In Kalyan city in the Thane district, local Shiv Sena leaders forced the closure of shops and other activities. In neighbouring Navi Mumbai, activists of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) threatened shopkeepers and forced them to down shutters near the APMC market area in Vashi. Many shopkeepers complained of the loss of business due to the ''forced shutdown''. The shutdown evoked a good response in Boisar and Vasai in the Palghar district neighbouring Thane. Police said no untoward incident was reported.

