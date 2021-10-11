Left Menu

Fire-hit Greek island races to fix damage before next storm

Authorities are racing to clear the damage, using earthmovers to clear riverbed blockages, before more severe weather expected later this week.Evia was the area hardest hit by wildfires in August and early September that damaged more than 1,000 square kilometers 390 square miles of mostly forestland in Greece.

Authorities on the Greek island of Evia said Monday that more than 200 homes were damaged by weekend flooding, with most of the affected areas left unprotected in the wake of huge summer wildfires.

The floods also damaged roads in the north of the island, and also caused damage on nearby areas of the central Greek mainland. Authorities are racing to clear the damage, using earthmovers to clear riverbed blockages, before more severe weather expected later this week.

Evia was the area hardest hit by wildfires in August and early September that damaged more than 1,000 square kilometers (390 square miles) of mostly forestland in Greece. More than 20 countries sent firefighters, water-dropping planes, and other equipment to Greece to help contain the worst fires in more than a decade.

