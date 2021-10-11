Left Menu

Andhra CM inaugurates rebuilt stairway to hill shrine

AJ Sekhar Reddy of Chennai donated the fund for the mandirer, the official said.After reaching the hills, Jaganmohan Reddy offered a set of new silk cloth to Lord Venkateswara temple on the occasion of Navaratri Brahmotsavam that commenced on October 7, the official added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-10-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 20:18 IST
Andhra CM inaugurates rebuilt stairway to hill shrine
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 11-km long footpath leading to the Lord Venkateswara shrine in Tirumala Hills that was reconstructed by Reliance Industries Limited at a cost of Rs.25 crore was on Monday inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Reliance rebuilt the serpentine new rooftop of the stairway for the benefit of devotees trekking up to the centuries-old shrine, an official of the temple told PTI.

Also, Reddy inaugurated a Rs 25-crore Child Heartcare Hospital built by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the hill shrine, and a Rs 15 -crore shelter for cows and calves. The shelter is named as Sri Venkateswara Sapta Go Pradakshina Mandir, which is located at Alipiri at the foot of the hills. AJ Sekhar Reddy of Chennai donated the fund for the mandirer, the official said.

After reaching the hills, Jaganmohan Reddy offered a set of new silk cloth to Lord Venkateswara temple on the occasion of Navaratri Brahmotsavam that commenced on October 7, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021