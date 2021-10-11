Left Menu

Activists decry new oilfield plan in anti-UK govt protest

Climate protesters chained themselves to an oil-spattered effigy of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside his London office on Monday, urging him to block plans to drill for oil west of the Shetland Islands. Some 40 protesters organised by Greenpeace called for Johnson to reject Siccar Point Energys application for a permit to drill at the Cambo oil field off the northwest coast of Scotland.

Activists decry new oilfield plan in anti-UK govt protest
Sixteen demonstrators locked themselves to the effigy and oil barrels in protest.

London's Metropolitan Police arrested seven people on suspicion of obstructing the road.

The British government is under pressure to reject plans to develop Cambo as it prepares to host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Ahead of the conference, which begins on October 31, Johnson has called on countries around the world to present ambitious plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help keep global temperature increases to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

