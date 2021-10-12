Left Menu

Body found in search for missing woman in California desert

The case of Cho, who is Korean American, gained new attention last month in the wake of the search for Gabby Petito.Many used social media to decry how the same public attention on Petito, a 22-year-old white woman, wasnt being paid to missing people of color.Complaints about a phenomenon known as missing white woman syndrome soared as coverage of Petito did.Petitos body was later found in Wyoming after she vanished during a cross-country trip with her boyfriend that she chronicled on social media.

PTI | California | Updated: 12-10-2021 05:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 05:04 IST
Body found in search for missing woman in California desert

Searchers in Southern California have found a body in the Yucca Valley desert, two months after a 30-year-old woman disappeared in the area. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced Sunday that the human remains were found in rugged terrain in the open desert on Saturday. Now the coroner's office is working to identify them and determine a cause of death. The sheriff's office had searched by air and on foot for Lauren Cho, who walked away from a rental house on June 28. The case of Cho, who is Korean American, gained new attention last month in the wake of the search for Gabby Petito.

Many used social media to decry how the same public attention on Petito, a 22-year-old white woman, wasn't being paid to missing people of color.

Complaints about a phenomenon known as “missing white woman syndrome” soared as coverage of Petito did.

Petito's body was later found in Wyoming after she vanished during a cross-country trip with her boyfriend that she chronicled on social media. The sheriff's office said the identification process could take several weeks and that no further information will be released until those results are confirmed. The family of Cho, who is from New Jersey, has been sharing updates on a Facebook page. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
4
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 saw 55% growth in new sellers

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 saw 55% growth in new sellers

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021